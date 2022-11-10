Community Searching For Member Of VCU Final Four Team Reported Missing

Concerns among the friends and family of Rob Brandenberg are mounting in the region as they attempt to locate a man who was highlighted on the Virginia Commonwealth University’s shocking Final Four team more than a decade ago and has been reported missing.

An alert was issued by the Henrico Police Department in Virginia on Tuesday, Oct. 11 after receiving a missing person report regarding Brandenberg that was filed the previous day.

Police said that the woman stated that William “Rob” Brandenberg, 30, of Henrico, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, but had not returned. He was last seen driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with the license plate ADITWAY.

“This (woman), who is known to Brandenberg, urged police to document him as missing due to the unusual nature of his leaving without further communication along with a note left behind,” investigators said.

According to an NBC report, his girlfriend said that “Brandenberg left a note and was despondent,” and that his cellphone is turned off.

Officials said that Brandenberg has been entered as missing as of Tuesday afternoon, and officers have been conducting follow-up interviews with his family, friends, and employer in an attempt to locate him.

Brandenberg attended VCU between 2011 and 2014, including a stint on the basketball team that made a Cinderella run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament in 2011.

Anyone with information regarding Brandenberg or his whereabouts is being asked to contact investigators at the Henrico Police Department by calling (804) 501-5000 or Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Tips can also be submitted online.

