Car Crashes Into Northwest DC Building; Minor Injury Reported (PHOTOS)

Disaster was largely averted on Tuesday afternoon in Northwest DC when a driver lost control and came crashing through the front of a building.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 to the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue NW, where there were reports of a car that had struck a building.

Fortunately, the building was actively under renovation and was unoccupied at the time.

According to officials, the driver was evaluated and treated for a minor injury, no other injuries were reported. The building was determined to be structurally sound, despite some cosmetic damage.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control and crash into the building. The incident remains under investigation.

