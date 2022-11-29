Breaking Bad: Drug Trafficker Sentenced For Importing 200 Pounds Of Meth Into Virginia: Feds

A California man who relocated to Virginia has been sentenced to decades behind bars for his role in a massive federal drug distribution ring involving hundreds of pounds of crystal in the region.

Authorities say that Guy Benjamin Bowman, 57, who recently moved east to Meadowview, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for participating in a cross-country drug conspiracy that brought hundreds of pounds of crystal ice methamphetamine into Virginia, the US State’s Attorney announced.

Specifically, Bowman was found guilty by a trial in July of:

Conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and for distributing 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine;

Distributing or possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence presented at his trial, Bowman and a co-conspirator, Sally Mae Carr, 42, also of Meadowview, operated their meth trafficking operation in Washington County between January 2021 and April 2022.

As part of the scheme, Bowman conspired with sources in Chino Hills, California, to bring approximately 200 pounds of crystal methamphetamine into Southwest Virginia for redistribution.

At the time of their arrests, over two pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a purity of over 98 percent and an estimated street value of $42,000, as well as over $7,000 in currency, were seized, according to officials.

In October, Carr was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison.

