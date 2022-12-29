Andrew Tate Arrested In Europe On Sex Trafficking Allegations: Reports

Controversial 36-year-old social media influencer Andrew Tate, a Washington, DC native, and his brother have reportedly been arrested overseas in connection to sex-trafficking allegations.

According to reports in Europe, the two have been detained in Romania and are facing charges that include rape and kidnapping for forcing two young girls into their custody earlier this year.

His arrest first circulated online on Thursday, Dec. 29, and was first reported by the Romanian outlet Libertatea.

The raid was reportedly conducted by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) in Bucharest.

He will now face questioning from the country’s organized crime and terrorism team, according to the Daily Mail.

The self-described misogynist’s apprehension comes following a contentious clash with climate activist Greta Thunberg that went viral on social media and reportedly helped lead to his arrest as authorities were able to track him down.

It is alleged that a pizza box from a local Romanian chain in a response to Thunberg was all that investigators needed to take down the brothers on Thursday afternoon.

Tate made a name for himself while he was a guest on the British version of “Big Brother,” though he has been maligned since for a history of homophobic and racist comments that he shared on Twitter that led to him being banned from multiple social media platforms at various times.

