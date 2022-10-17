Amber Alert Issued For Toddlers Abducted In Virginia By Family Member

The Virginia State Police and Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse have issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department regarding a child abduction.

Timothy Truitt, 36, is wanted after allegedly abducting 1-year-old Adriana and 2-year-old Jaxon at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, after last being seen at Walmart on Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

Police said that “the children are believed to be in extreme danger.”

Adrianna Truitt was described as having sandy-colored hair, blue eyes, and is 2-foot tall, weighing 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white, and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt is a bi-racial boy with brown hair, brown eyes, and is approximately 3-foot tall weighing 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with “Born to Win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Officails said that it is believed that they were abducted by Timothy Truitt, who has brown hair, brown eyes, is 6-foot-1 weighing 175 pounds last seen sporting a black shirt with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes driving a maroon sedan.

Anyone with information regarding any of the Truitts has been asked to contact investigators at the Hampton Police Department by calling (757) 727-6111.

