New Trader Joe’s Stores Coming Soon To DC And Virginia, Officials Say

They come on the heels of the grocery giant opening a new space in Rockville last month — after a brief delay.

The grocery chain announced that new locations are opening at:

5335 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC (Friendship Heights);

220 Constitution Drive, Virginia Beach.

At both spots, customers can expect the chain’s signature mix of popular frozen meals, budget-friendly produce, fresh flowers, craft beer, and quirky favorites like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate.

The DC location, listed as “Washington - Friendship Heights,” will serve beer and wine and aims to be “your neighborhood grocery store,” according to the company.

“We offer all of our delicious, quality products at the very best prices,” Trader Joe’s says. “We’re happy to be part of your community, and proud to offer you unique products and an exceptional shopping experience, every day.”

The Virginia Beach store is also listed as “coming soon” and will offer beer and wine. The company describes it as a go-to for “cheese, fresh flowers, meat, bakery items, and fresh produce.”

There is no official opening date yet for either location.

A complete list of the 30 Trader Joe's locations set to open in 2025 can be found here.

