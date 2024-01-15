Light Snow 26°

New Forecast Map: Up To 5 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Maryland, Virginia

A forecast map released early Monday, Jan. 15 by the National Weather Service shows between 3 and 5 inches of snow is expected across the DMV.

Jan. 15 to 16 snow forecast.

 Photo Credit: NWS Baltimore/Washington
Cecilia Levine
Winter Weather Advisories went into effect across Maryland and Virginia where light snow was expected through the morning hours and could ease up in mid-morning. 

Steadier snow was expected to come in the mid-afternoon through the evening, dropping 2 to 3 inches over Virginia and DC, and up to five inches in northwest Maryland.

Between 3 and 4 inches is expected in the Bel Air and Hagerstown areas.

Monday will reach a high of 31 and drop to a low of 29 at dusk. Tuesday, Jan. 16 will be a high of 37 with a wintry mix expected in the morning.

