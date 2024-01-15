New Forecast Map: Up To 5 Inches Of Snow Expected Across Maryland, Virginia

Winter Weather Advisories went into effect across Maryland and Virginia where light snow was expected through the morning hours and could ease up in mid-morning.

Steadier snow was expected to come in the mid-afternoon through the evening, dropping 2 to 3 inches over Virginia and DC, and up to five inches in northwest Maryland.

Between 3 and 4 inches is expected in the Bel Air and Hagerstown areas.

Monday will reach a high of 31 and drop to a low of 29 at dusk. Tuesday, Jan. 16 will be a high of 37 with a wintry mix expected in the morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.