New Death Investigation Launched Near Nationals Park In DC: Police

Less than two weeks after several people were shot in Southwest DC near Nationals Park, the Metropolitan Police Department launched a new death investigation in the area on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to investigate the shooting.

At around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 3, officers were called to the 1400 block of Canal Street SW, approximately three blocks away from the field to investigate when a body was found.

In late December, several people were killed in a drive-by shooting not far from the site of the latest shooting.

The death investigation led to lane closures in the area between P Street and O Street in Southwest DC.

No information about a victim has been released by the department.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

