Netflix Reveals New 'Love Is Blind' Cast Ahead Of Season Premiere

Netflix has revealed the love-starved contestants, who will be looking for love in the nation's capital. The show is set to air next month.

On the reality show, "singles try to find a match and fall in love — without ever seeing each other face-to-face, as emotional connection attempts to conquer physical attraction," according to Netflix.

The streaming giant released some new details about the contestants on Wednesday as the show nears its premiere.

MEN

Bohdan (Leo), 36, who works in tech sales;

(Leo), 36, who works in tech sales; David (Taurus), 29, who is a project manager and former Navy officer;

(Taurus), 29, who is a project manager and former Navy officer; Garrett (Taurus), 33, a quantum physicist;

(Taurus), 33, a quantum physicist; Jason (Pisces), 30, a loan officer;

(Pisces), 30, a loan officer; Leo (Aires), 31, an art dealer;

(Aires), 31, an art dealer; Nick D . (Aquarius), 29, a real estate agent and former college football player;

. (Aquarius), 29, a real estate agent and former college football player; Nick P . (Sagittarius), who works in commercial real estate brokerage;

. (Sagittarius), who works in commercial real estate brokerage; Perry (Libra), 31, a realtor;

(Libra), 31, a realtor; Ramses ((Cancer), 35, a program associate at a justice reform nonprofit;

((Cancer), 35, a program associate at a justice reform nonprofit; Raymond (Sagittarius), 33, a consultant and "self-made military man;"

(Sagittarius), 33, a consultant and "self-made military man;" Stephen (Cancer), 34, who works as an electrician;

(Cancer), 34, who works as an electrician; Tamar (Taurus), a video editor and animator;

(Taurus), a video editor and animator; Tim (Virgo), 33, a web content strategist;

(Virgo), 33, a web content strategist; Tyler (Libra), 34, an account manager.

The complete lineup of male contestants, complete with biographies, can be found here.

WOMEN

Alexandra (Leo), 33, who works as a producer;

Ally (Pisces), 31, a master esthetician;

Ashley A. (Aquarius), 32, who works as a marketing director;

Ashley W. (Cancer), 32, a health and wellness educator;

Brittany (Cancer), 33, an esthetician;

Dylan (Aries), 30, a realtor and artist;

Hannah (Aquarius), 27, who works in medical device sales;

Katie (Taurus), 36, a sports marketing manager;

Marissa (Aries), 32, a lawyer;

Monica (Gemini), 37, a sales executive;

Morgan (Aries), 33, who works as a sales team lead;

Nina (Libra), 32, a journalist;

Tara (Virgo), 29, a senior marketing manager;

Taylor (Pisces), 30, who works as a clean energy policy consultant;

Jenny (Cancer), 31, an account training coordinator.

The complete lineup of female contestants, complete with biographies, can be found here.

"May the pods never close," the streamer posted on social media. "Love is Blind Season 7, set in Washington, DC, is coming OCTOBER 2."

The popular show, which is now in its seventh season, asks potential couples to bond and "date" for 10 days in sound-proof pods, followed by a face-to-face courtship, the creator told Us Weekly.

Then, it is up to the couple to decide if they wish to get engaged or married.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the new season premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

