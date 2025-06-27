Nepali Leader In DC Area Faces Stage 4 Cancer Battle After Brain Surgery

Mahima Shakya, a pillar of the Nepali-American community in the DC region, is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer that has spread to her brain and spinal cord, according to a fundraiser created by the America Nepal Paramparagat Bouddha Dharma Sangha (ANPBDS).

On May 27, Shakya underwent emergency brain surgery and has spent the last several weeks in the hospital navigating a difficult road to recovery.

She remains on medication and therapy under strict medical precautions, according to the organization.

“She is a woman of strength, kindness, and passion for productivity and creativity,” the group wrote. “Her love for her family and community shines through everything she does.”

Shakya and her husband, Yagya Man Shakya Guruju, have been vital figures in the DMV’s Nepali community for nearly 15 years, sharing their time, art, and spirit through music, dance, religious rituals, and social events, their friends said.

The couple has also been recognized by both US and Nepalese government agencies for their cultural work.

"Their bond is not only a source of strength for each other, but a beautiful example of love for all of us," Prabin Tamrakar added.

Now, the community is returning that support.

Organizers launched a GoFundMe campaign to help offset mounting medical costs and support Shakya's long road to healing.

“We humbly ask for your support—whether through donations, prayers, or by sharing this campaign,” the group said. “Let us come together as a community to give back to someone who has given so much to us.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Let's support Dear Bhauju, Mahima Shakya, who's fighting stage 4 cancer," another friend said. "Your help would mean a lot. Any contribution would be a blessing. Please share and keep her in your thoughts."

