Neglected Dog Dies Days After Being Found Emaciated, Abandoned In Arlington: Officials

The Arlington Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) reported that "Walter," a brown and tan dog with cropped ears, was found Wednesday, Dec. 4, around 8 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street South and Walter Reed Community Center.

A concerned resident stayed with the dog until Animal Control Resource Deputy Karina Swetnam arrived to take him to an emergency veterinary clinic.

Walter was emaciated, covered in sores, and suffering from severe hypothermia, officials said. Despite efforts to save him, the dog succumbed to his injuries overnight.

The dog had no identification tags or microchip but was wearing a metal chain collar. AWLA named him "Walter" in hopes of identifying him and piecing together what led to his abandonment and poor condition.

AWLA, alongside Arlington County Parks and Recreation and Arlington County Police, is investigating the case and offering a reward for information leading to a criminal prosecution.

If you recognize Walter, have video footage from the area, or any information about this incident, please contact AWLA’s Animal Control team at (703) 931-9241 or animalcontrol@awla.org.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.