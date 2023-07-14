Near-Drowning Victims Airlifted After Being Pulled From DC Pool: Reports

After the man and woman were pulled from the bottom of the deep end at the Theodore Hagans Pool around 5 p.m., Thursday, July 13, Jermaine Hunter got to work, as reported by WJLA. Hunter has 15 years of CPR instruction, he told the outlet.

MPD officers, lifeguards and Hunter continued CPR until DC Fire and EMS arrived, who were able to resuscitate the victims, they confirmed.

According to Fox5, the victims were flown to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

MPD did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

Click here for more from WJLA and here for more from FOX.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.