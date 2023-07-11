Nats, O's Among Most Instagrammed Ballparks In MLB: Report

Whether it's a stadium selfie or shots of peanuts and Cracker Jack, some MLB stadiums have become decidedly more "Instagrammable" than others, according to a newly released report.

A new report from agamble.com, an online casino and betting promo site, highlighted the ballparks that have seen the most play on Instagram and other social media sites, with both the Orioles and Nationals ranking in the top half of the league.

Despite their lowly record and standing in the NL East, as well as poor attendance, Nationals Park landed 12th on the list, with more than 40,000 Instagram hashtags reported so far in 2023, with a whopping 684,000 Geotagged Instagram posts, both ahead of the league-leading Atlanta Braves, who landed a spot below.

On the other end, the Orioles, who are having a resurgent season as they look to chase down the Tampa Rays in the AL East, landed at 15 on the list, between the St. Louis Cardinals and the second-place Miami Marlins.

At Oriole Park at Camden Yards, attendance is also down, according to the report, but there have been a total of 109,636 hashtags tied to the ballpark, with an estimated 560,000 Geotags on the social media platform.

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers, Red Sox, Cubs, and Yankees led the list, while the Reds, Blue Jays, Rangers, Royals, and Rays were the bottom feeders, with limited social media interaction, despite some standout seasons amongst the five.

According to agamble, "in order to identify the most Instagrammed ballparks in the MLB, (they) analyzed geotagged posts from all 30 ballparks in the league. (They) also analyzed the number of times each stadium’s name was hashtagged on Instagram.

"ESPN attendance data was analyzed in order to determine each stadium’s capacity and average attendance for the 2023 season for games played through June 1."

The complete report can be found here.

