Nationals Staffer Collapses On Field Before Phillies Game At CBP: Report (Developing)

The staffer — who has not been identified — reportedly collapsed on the field during batting practice before first pitch, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on April 30.

It was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Nationals took the rest of their bullpen inside after leaving the field as the staff member was evaluated and ushered off.

The Nationals and Phillies are still scheduled to play at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

It is unclear what caused the medical emergency. Neither team has released a statement on the incident.

