Mostly Cloudy 82°

SHARE

Nationals Staffer Collapses On Field Before Phillies Game At CBP: Report (Developing)

A Washington Nationals staff member had to be stretchered off the field before Wednesday's game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, according to reports.

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/makeonlinesimple
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

The staffer — who has not been identified — reportedly collapsed on the field during batting practice before first pitch, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on April 30.

It was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The Nationals took the rest of their bullpen inside after leaving the field as the staff member was evaluated and ushered off.

The Nationals and Phillies are still scheduled to play at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

It is unclear what caused the medical emergency. Neither team has released a statement on the incident.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE