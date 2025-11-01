An 18-year-old fugitive wanted for killing a Massachusetts college student interning for a Kansas congressman on Capitol Hill has been caught — and authorities now say he’s linked to another murder in DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced that Naqwan Antonio Lucas, 18, was arrested in Germantown by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, with help from the FBI Washington Field Office and US Marshals Service.

Lucas was wanted in connection with the June 30 shooting that killed 21-year-old Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, of Granby, Massachusetts — a rising University of Massachusetts Amherst senior who was interning in Congressman Ron Estes’ office.

Police say Lucas was also identified as the suspect in a second homicide that happened just days later, on July 4, when 17-year-old Zoey Kelley, of Southeast DC, was found shot to death inside a home on Benning Road NE.

“Detectives with MPD’s Homicide Branch identified Lucas as a suspect in a separate death investigation,” the department said.

Tarpinian-Jachym was shot near the intersection of 7th and M Street NW, where multiple gunmen opened fire on a group of people.

He was hit by stray bullets and later died at the hospital. Two other victims survived.

Two teens — Kelvin Thomas, 17, and Jailen Lucas, 17 — were previously arrested in September and charged as adults with first-degree murder while armed.

Lucas, now the third and final suspect, was taken to DC, where he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed (premeditated) — one for each killing.

“The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force who made this arrest,” officials said. “MPD also extends its gratitude to our partners at the FBI Washington Field Office and the United States Marshals Service.”

Detectives do not believe the college intern was the intended target.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, had only just started his internship in Kansas Congressman Ron Estes.’ office in June.

He was studying finance and political science, and had previously worked as a fellow at Advanced Advocacy in DC.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Congressman Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country.”

“Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

