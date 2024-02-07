The Metropolitan Police Department reported on Feb. 7 that 20-year-old Na'eem Butler, of Herndon, has been extradited from State College in Pennsylvania to be taken back to DC, where he was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

His arrest comes weeks after Alexandria resident Ashton Inabinet was arrested and charged, according to federal officials.

The fatal incident happened in front of Nellie's Sports Bar on U Street NW around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Gunshots rang out in the 900 block of U Street near the intersection of 9th Street NW, and when officers arrived, they found Lewis suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inabinet was arrested in December, and investigators have been searching for a second suspect, later identified as Butler, who was taken into custody in Pennsylvania before being brought back to DC to face the charge..

Lewis was celebrating his birthday that night, according to NBC Washington.

Inabinet, a West Potomac High School student in Alexandria, was arraigned and charged with second-degree murder while armed in DC Superior Court. Butler is also facing a murder charge. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the police.

