A 6-year-old from Central Virginia and a rising football player with the Appomattox Raiders, Myles’ world changed in late September when a hit during practice led to stomach pain, vomiting, and what his family first thought was a stomach bug.

Within days, doctors discovered a large tumor had consumed his right kidney. It had ruptured internally during practice, causing dangerous bleeding.

After an emergency blood transfusion and surgery on Sept. 30, Myles’ right kidney and a nearly two-pound tumor were removed.

His parents, Rachel and Michael Chambers, say their son’s bravery inspired everyone around him — earning him the nickname “Mighty Myles.”

Just over a week later, Myles returned to the field. Not to play — but to lead his teammates onto the field in a full sprint before kickoff, smiling from ear to ear.

The sport that nearly ended his life may have also saved it.

Doctors later diagnosed Myles with Stage 3 Anaplastic Diffuse Wilms Tumor, a rare and aggressive form of pediatric kidney cancer.

He began a 40-week course of chemotherapy on Oct. 17 at UVA Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville.

His mother, Rachel, shared that asking for help has never been easy for the family, but they’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support around them.

“We wish more than anything that we could just take this all away for Myles, but this is where we are and we’re taking it one day at a time,” she wrote. “Please continue to lift Myles up in prayer for healing, strength and encouragement.”

As Myles prepared for his first day of chemo, he got a pair of unforgettable surprises. The Baltimore Ravens sent a care package filled with team gear and a personal letter signed, “The Baltimore Ravens.”

“Keep fighting like a Raven — you are so brave and strong!” the team wrote on Oct. 9. “We put together a few things for you that we hope will put a smile on your face.”

Then came a visit from several players from the University of Virginia football team, who stopped by Myles’ hospital room to wish him luck before his first treatment. “You never quite know what’s going to come out of Myles’ mouth,” his mom said with a laugh, “but one thing’s for sure — it’s always a joy to see him smile.”

From the hospital halls to the football field, Myles’ journey has been marked by faith, fight, and an outpouring of support.

His room is lined with cards and posters from friends, classmates, and teammates — a visual reminder of just how many people are cheering for him.

Family friend Christy Marker, who organized a fundraiser on behalf of the Chambers family, described Myles as a child whose strength inspires everyone around him.

“They are currently facing an unimaginable challenge,” she wrote. “They have always been there for others in countless ways, and I can’t begin to count the times they have supported my family.”

Funds raised will be used to offset costs that include gas and travel to UVA, medical bills, treatment expenses, meals, and lodging during extended visits.

"As parents we’re doing our best to balance treatment, care, and creating moments of normalcy for both of our boys," they said.

The Chambers family says they continue to trust in God’s faithfulness as they balance treatment, hospital visits, and raising Myles and his little brother, Tyson.

"Our prayer is that side effects from chemo and radiation will be minimal and that this journey will stand as a powerful testimony of God’s faithfulness in Myles’ life."

Those who wish to support the family can visit their verified GoFundMe page, Support Mighty Myles’ Battle Against Cancer.

"Pray that they would remain steadfast in their faithfulness and know that Myles’ story will serve as a testament to all he encounters during this time," Marker wrote.

"I kindly request that you consider helping this incredible family during this time of need," she added. "They have always been there for others in countless ways, and I can’t begin to count the times they have supported my family."

