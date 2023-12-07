Overcast 46°

SHARE

Murder Suspect Wanted For Southeast DC Shooting Apprehended In North Carolina: MPD

A man wanted for the killing of a popular 32-year-old man in Southeast DC earlier this year is waiting in custody has been apprehended in North Carolina and is waiting to be brought back to the District to face a murder charge.

<p>Mannin Quarles </p>

Mannin Quarles

Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Darrick Miles, 43, who has no fixed address, was arrested in Henderson, North Carolina following the fatal shooting of DC resident Mannin Quarles in September, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Thursday night.

On Friday, Sept. 1, officers were called in the middle of the day to the 5100 block of Astor Place SE, where they found Quarles suffering from a gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to track down Miles, who had been wanted in connection to the shooting, and he was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree murder while armed, according to officials.

Police say that Miles is now going through the extradition process and will be returned back to DC to face the charge.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE