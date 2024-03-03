Murder Suspect Arrested In DC 18 Months After Stabbing 20-Year-Old In Northeast DC: MPD

Northwest DC resident Christian Wilkerson, 21, was arrested by members of the department's Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Norfolk this week following a lengthy investigation into the death of Phifer in November 2022.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, police say that officers from the department were called to the 500 block of Riggs Road NE to investigate a reporting stabbing, where they found Phifer suffering from fatal stab wounds.

On March 1, the agency announced that Wilkerson has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. He is being held in Virginia Beach until he can be extradited back to DC to face the charge.

