Eric Salvan, 56, was arrested on Tuesday night following the investigation into the disturbance, which escalated when officers heard the distinct sound of a weapon being slid onto a rack.

According to the Arlington Police Department, upon arrival, the officers identified themselves and knocked at the door, and while no one answered, they heard the gun being stashed, prompting a perimeter around the area.

Members of the Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant at the home, and took Salvan into custody.

During a search of the home, officers recovered:

A loaded firearm with an extended magazine;

An AR-style rifle loaded with a drum magazine;

Ammunition.

Investigators say that Salvan and a woman inside the home got into a dispute, during which he allegedly assaulted her.

The woman was able to get free before officers arrived and she was later located safely.

Salvan was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, as well as assault and battery.

