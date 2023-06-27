Light Rain 74°

Motorcyclist Without Helmet Killed Crashing In DC Intersection, Police Say

Police have identified the 29-year-old motorcyclist who was riding without a helmet and was killed crashing in a busy Washington, DC intersection.

George was traveling southbound in the 1600 block of Montello Avenue, Northeast, and entered the intersection of Holbrook Terrace, Northeast
Zak Failla
Dejuan George was killed following a crash with a Kia that he struck while crossing through the intersection of Holbrook Terrace and Montello Avenue last week, the Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday, June 27.

The Northeast DC resident was riding his 2018 Royal Enfield motorcycle without a helmet shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 on Montello Avenue NE when he entered the intersection of Holbrook Terrace NE, where he struck the passenger's side of a Kia that was also passing through.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition and died days later, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

