Motorcyclist Killed On I-495 In Virginia; Bike Traveled Nearly A Mile: VSP (Developing)

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on July 21, on the westbound lanes of I-495 near Telegraph Road, VSP spokesperson Matthew Demlein said.

“A motorcycle, traveling westbound, collided with a guardrail,” Demlein said on Monday night. “The rider suffered serious injuries and succumbed to those injuries at an area hospital.”

After hitting the guardrail, the motorcycle continued down the interstate for nearly a mile, investigators said.

Troopers say a possible medical emergency may have contributed to the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved. No details about the driver were released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

