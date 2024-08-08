Minors Busted Breaking Into Closed Businesses In Arlington, Police Say

An officer on patrol shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 found a shattered glass door and two suspects inside a business in the 3500 block of Wilson Boulevard, leading to a pair of foot chases that ended with both in custody.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, the first minor refused to stop when officers commanded, and he ran straight into a second officer, who was also ignored, prompting him to deploy a taser to subdue him.

A BOLO was then issued for the second minor, who was found in the area of Fairfax Drive near North Nelson Street, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators say that while probing the incident, it was also determined that the same pair forced their way into a business in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard an hour earlier and stole merchandise.

Due to their ages, the minors' names have not been released.

Petitions are pending for both incidents for charges including burglary, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit a felony, and possession of burglarious tools.

Both were released to their parents.

The investigation is ongoing.

