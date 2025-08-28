The 36-year-old DC mother, who was a pet care provider and groomer by day, and a tireless Amazon delivery driver by night, was shot and killed earlier this month in what her family described as "senseless violence."

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were called at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13, to the 3300 block of 15th Street NE, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Brown-Massey unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital after being rushed by DC Fire and EMS personnel.

Her shooter remains at large weeks later. No motive has been determined by police investigators.

"This sudden loss has left Darnell and his family heartbroken," loved ones said. "As the crime remains unsolved, they are left with more questions than answers, adding to the pain of this already devastating time."

"Mignon was more than a victim of senseless violence — she was a loving mother, a devoted daughter, a hard worker, and a light in the lives of everyone who knew her," organizers of a GoFundMe set up for the family wrote.

"Above all, she was the proud and loving mother of her 11-year-old son, Nemion."

"We will get justice Mignon Brown!" one friend wrote. "Everyone who knew you, knew you didn't deserve any of this. Everyone is sharing and getting more and more details!! Your son and niece will be covered by the most high hands."

"Cousin, I'm so freaking sorry... You didn't deserve any of this... I pray and hope you get justice," a family member posted on social media. "I miss you and I love you and I'm so so sorry sorry. I know Auntie is wrapping her arms around you so tight."

The GoFundMe campaign set up for the family, which includes funeral details, can be found here.

"Our hope is that by coming together as a community to ease the financial burden, we can offer the family a small measure of comfort as they mourn and search for justice."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.