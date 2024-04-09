The Metropolitan Police Department released a new photo of a 47-year-old man who is wanted for a weekend shooting involving a woman in Southeast DC.

Michael Owusu-Sakyi is wanted on a DC Superior Court warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon following a shooting that was reported early in the morning on Friday, April 5.

According to police, at approximately 9:45 a.m. on the morning of the shooting, officers were called to the 1700 block of Fairlawn Avenue SE, where there was a reported shooting.

Responding officers found a woman at the scene, who was treated and rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the department released a photo of Owusu-Sakyi as they attempt to locate the wanted shooter. No additional details about the shooting have ben released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding Owusu-Sakyi or the shooting has been asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting a tip to 50411.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.