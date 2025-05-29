Michael Holly, of Capitol Heights, is accused of killing District resident Isiah Hunter, in what detectives believe was a fight between people who knew each other, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, officers responded to the 1200 block of Boones Hill Road in Capitol Heights for a report of human remains that were found in the area.

When they arrived, they found Hunter dead in the woods, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Holly was arrested Tuesday by PGPD’s Fugitive Unit.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. Holly is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Detectives say the investigation remains active.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.