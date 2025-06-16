Measles Exposure Alert Issued In DC, Maryland, Virginia After Infected Traveler Visits Region

DC Health is warning residents of possible measles exposure after an international traveler visited multiple high-traffic areas across the DMV earlier this month.

The infected person visited airports, Metro stations, buses, a school in Chevy Chase, and a pediatric clinic in DC, officials announced.

The public may have been exposed on the following dates and times:

June 8, 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Dulles International Airport, Concourse A to baggage claim;

June 8, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Silver Line to Red Line Metro, from Dulles to Shady Grove;

June 8, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Russian School of Mathematics, 8401 Connecticut Ave in Chevy Chase;

June 8, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.: L8 Metrobus, southbound to Friendship Heights;

June 12, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.: H4 Metrobus, westbound to Tenleytown;

June 12, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: MedStar Health Pediatrics, 4200 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC.

Health officials say measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or breathes.

Symptoms usually start 7 to 14 days after exposure with fever, cough, red eyes, and runny nose. A rash often appears a few days later, spreading from the face to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious from four days before the rash appears to four days after, DC Health warned.

Complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling (encephalitis), and even death.

Anyone who was at one of the locations during the timeframes listed should monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider immediately if symptoms appear.

