Mauricio Alexander Esquivel García, known to loved ones as Alex, was detained by ICE in Fort Totten on Sunday, Aug. 31, according to his family.

They say he was “simply waiting for his father in a parked car” when agents took him away.

“In just a matter of minutes, his family’s life completely changed,” wrote Adelina Rodríguez Orellana, Alex’s cousin and the organizer of a fundraiser launched to support his loved ones.

"Alex’s family is facing a painful and overwhelming situation: beyond the fear and uncertainty of a possible permanent separation, they must cover urgent legal expenses, the bond for his release, and the high costs of phone calls from detention," she added.

His daughters, Kaylie, 14, and Daniela, 9, are now home without him.

“They need their dad not only as a provider, but as the heart and pillar that gives strength and stability to their family life,” Orellana wrote.

Family members describe Alex as a devoted father and partner whose life has revolved around his children.

“I write these words together with my daughter Kaylie to express from the heart what Alex — my husband and her father — means to us,” said his wife, Dolores Haydelinda Orellana Membreno.

“Alex is an honest, hardworking, and loving man. Since we were young, he has been my life partner and my companion in faith, always dedicated to building a family based on values, respect, and love," his wife added.

"He has never failed us. His only ‘sin’ has been seeking a better future for the people he loves most.”

He was also described as "an exemplary father who made it to swim competitions, and was their biggest cheerleader."

"His hugs, his smile, and his constant encouragement are what we miss the most at home," his wife added. "His absence has left a huge emptiness in our home and in our hearts."

A GoFundMe set up for the family has already raised more than $17,000 toward a $20,000 goal as the family scrambles to cover the unexpected costs tied to his detention.

“Alex is not a criminal. He is a good man who deserves to be home with his family," Dolores Haydelinda Orellana Membreno continued.

"We trust in God and in our faith that he will return to us soon. Please, give him the chance to come back. His family needs him.”

In her post, Adelina said her cousin was “unjustly detained” and that the sudden ICE action has left his family in crisis.

“This burden has deeply affected them both emotionally and financially," she said.

Supporters have pointed to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and questioned why families like Alex’s are being targeted in DC.

“We are raising funds to secure his release and give him a fair chance to defend his case,” Adelina said. “Every contribution, no matter the size, represents hope, solidarity, and the possibility of keeping this family together.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.