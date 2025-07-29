At age 3, Langlais was diagnosed with Dyskeratosis Congenita, a rare genetic disorder that prevents the formation of bone marrow, according to family friend Kaelyn Rhodes, who has been actively fundraising for his parents.

The Front Royal, Virginia native received a bone marrow transplant at the age of 4, and a liver transplant at the age of 9, she said.

"With each transplant, and many times in-between, he and his family had to rush and relocate to specialty hospitals for testing, monitoring, treatment and recovery," Rhodes said.

"With his bone marrow transplant alone, they spent 9 months at Boston Children’s Hospital. He was placed on a feeding tube at age 8, in a wheelchair at age 9, and most recently was placed on oxygen 24/7.”

A few weeks before his death on Saturday, July 24, Langlais's condition deteriorated, according to the GoFundMe set up for the family.

“This time, Mason was given a terminal diagnosis and further preventative treatment measures were placed on hold," Rhodes said.

The boy's case was transferred from UVA Medical Center care to Hospice care, and plans were made for him to return home and begin receiving palliative (comfort) care for the remainder of his life.

"While being transferred from the hospital to home, Mason, just 12 years old, passed away,” according to the GoFundMe.

Langlais' obituary reads: “Mason was courageous and a true fighter through his illness until the very end. He was well loved by his family and friends.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.

The 12-year-old is survived by his parents, Patrick M. Langlais and Jennifer L. Shell; his “mimi and pop pop, Tammy and Tommy Shell; mawmaw, Judy Shell; pops, Mike Langlais; granny, Sharyn Mills; two sisters, Jillian and Wynslie; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends,” according to the obituary.

Tributes have poured in from those who loved Langlais.

“I just want to send my condolences to Patrick Langlais who lost his 12 year old son this past Thursday," Denise Longmire Harder posted on social media. "I cannot even begin to imagine the loss you must feel in your heart, while simultaneously feeling peace knowing your child is no longer suffering.

"As Mason’s primary caregiver for the last three years, I have no doubt you made them wonderful for him and I’m sure there are many memories to be treasured.”

Carol Vorous, writing with permission from the family, said: “I have collected donations for a lot of things in my life, but this is most definitely one of the hardest posts I've ever written.

"Mason is Tammy's grandson, and he has fought a terrible disease most of his young life," she added. "He's one of the strongest kids I have ever met...truly.

"He has fought for so long, but his battle ended a few short days ago. His family has been by his side every step of the way.”

In a statement, Team Telomere, which “empower(s) individuals worldwide impacted by Telomere Biology Disorders (TBDs)” said that “Mason Ryder Langlais lived his life with heart and a spark that made everyone around him feel something bigger.”

"Due to this rare diagnosis, Mason experienced several serious complications, including bone marrow failure, liver disease, and lung disease," the organization wrote in a heartfelt message. "Mason lived with more light and heart in his twelve years than most people manage in a lifetime.”

Team Telomere officials added that the boy "made people feel seen, known, and loved.

"He built LEGOs from hospital beds and made whole rooms laugh from behind an oxygen mask," they added. "He was a fierce friend, a little advocate, and a source of joy and courage for so many.”

The group added: “He wasn’t just rare because of his diagnosis - he was rare because of who he was. We will carry Langlais's light with us in every step forward.

The GoFundMe supporting Langlais's family can be found here.

“Through all of this loss and trauma, the family has remained positive and optimistic, always trying to focus on the blessings and lessons this tragic situation has given them, as well as those around them," Rhodes added.

"I can’t think of anyone more deserving of help and a fresh start," she continued. "I know they will turn this loss into something greater and help other families struggling with the same types of challenges in the future.”

