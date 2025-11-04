Maryland’s Jamie Raskin: DOJ ‘Killed’ Epstein Probe To Protect Powerful People In Letter To AG

The ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding to know why the Trump administration’s Department of Justice and FBI ended a criminal investigation into the co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Why would the Trump Administration, the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) kill an ongoing criminal investigation into a massive and decades-long criminal sex trafficking ring that preyed on girls and young women?" Raskin wrote.

"Who exactly are you intending to protect by this action?”

Raskin said that until January 2025, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was conducting an active investigation into Epstein and Maxwell’s co-conspirators.

In January, he wrote, prosecutors were ordered to transfer the Epstein case files to DOJ headquarters in Washington, DC, and “since that time…the investigation into co-conspirators has inexplicably ceased, and no further investigative steps appear to have been taken.”

He wrote that DOJ and FBI “formally closed the case in July 2025, abruptly issuing a memo that declared, without offering any supporting details, that DOJ and FBI ‘did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.’”

Raskin called the agencies’ inaction “a betrayal of the more than 1,000 survivors of this multi-billion-dollar international sex trafficking ring,” noting that “many survivors actively assisted federal agents and prosecutors in the hope of holding the perpetrators of these outrageous crimes accountable.”

He said that nearly 50 survivors provided information to prosecutors and agents, describing how “Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell, and their co-conspirators orchestrated a sophisticated and clandestine sex trafficking conspiracy that trafficked them to at least 20 men.”

Their information, he wrote, identified co-conspirators, detailed how the operation was structured and financed, and was recorded in FBI Form 302s.

To justify ending the case, Raskin wrote that FBI Director Kash Patel “repeatedly impugned the credibility of the Epstein survivors” at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in September, claiming that DOJ and FBI had determined their information was “not credible.”

Raskin countered that “the federal prosecutors who put these women on the stand found them entirely credible, and Director Patel’s stunning assertion to the contrary lacks any basis in fact.”

He also wrote that Patel “appeared to be unaware of any FBI review into nearly $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions flagged by four major banks relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes,” and that DOJ’s failure to review those transactions “defies comprehension.”

The letter states that House Judiciary Democrats are investigating “the extent to which DOJ officials and Donald Trump have manipulated and misused prosecutorial and law enforcement resources to inappropriately shield the President (and) allow co-conspirators in one of history’s largest sex trafficking rings to go free.”

Raskin requested that Bondi provide all DOJ files, reports, communications, and investigative records related to Epstein and Maxwell by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, including information on file transfers, witness interviews, subpoenas, and staffing decisions.

He said the House Judiciary Committee is also considering reforms to the Crime Victims Rights Act to clarify prosecutors’ obligations to confer with survivors before ending investigations.

“Your DOJ has abandoned those promises in pursuit of a shameful and gigantic cover-up,” Raskin wrote.

The complete letter can be found here.

