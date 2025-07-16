Maryland Officer Who Used Pepper Spray On Handcuffed Man During DC Stop Gets Prison Time

Philip Dupree, who was working as an officer with the Fairmount Heights Police Department at the time, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 16, to six years and two months in federal prison, the Department of Justice announced.

The sentence follows Dupree’s conviction in June 2024, after a weeklong jury trial in which prosecutors said he crossed the line during a stop on Aug. 4, 2019.

According to trial evidence, prosecutors say Dupree pulled over a driver while on duty in DC. After detaining the man, he pepper sprayed him while the man was handcuffed and sitting in the backseat of Dupree’s marked police car.

The jury found that Dupree’s actions went beyond what’s legally allowed and violated the man’s constitutional rights under color of law.

At the time of the original charges, Dupree was no longer employed by the department.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case. Prosecutors with the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia handled the trial.

