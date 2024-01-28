Maryland Man Killed By Pick-Up Truck In Southeast DC: Metropolitan Police

Temple Hills resident Torre Desmond Gray, Sr., 37, has been identified by the agency as the person who was struck and killed by a pick-up truck driver on Saturday morning who initially fled the scene but thought better and later contacted police.

Police say that at around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 27, the pick-up was parked in the 600 block of L Street when Gray walked toward it. As he reached the driver's side door, the truck began to move and struck him.

Gray was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries

According to officials, the driver of the truck fled the scene, but later contacted authorities. The preliminary investigation determined that the driver of the truck and Gray knew each other, though their relationship was unclear.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (202) 727-9099 or texting the tip to 50411.

