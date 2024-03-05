Maryland Man Charged With Shooting Housing Authority Officer In DC's Navy Yard

Landover native Victor Scott Terrill, 40, made his initial court appearance in DC on Tuesday, where he was charged with federal weapons offenses, on top of Superior Court charges for felony assault of a law enforcement officer, according to the DOJ.

According to court documents, early on Thursday, Feb. 29, two officers from the DCHA were called to an apartment building in Southeast DC to investigate a reported disturbance involving Terrill, who pulled out a handgun and fired a shot, striking one officer in the stomach.

Terrill then fled through the hallway and down a staircase with officers giving chase and requesting backup.

"As the uninjured officer exited the building, he observed two flashes of muzzle fire and heard two additional gunshots, appearing to be exchanged between Terrill and the injured DCHA officer," prosecutors said. "The uninjured officer then rendered aide to the injured DCHA officer, who had been shot."

Additional officers were called to the area, and witnesses advised that Terrill had gone into a building in the 1300 block of Fourth Street SE, leading to a standoff with members of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Surveillance cameras inside the building captured Terrill placing a handgun into a trashcan in the building’s parking garage. Minutes later, he is seen via video surveillance seen pulling a fire alarm.

Terrill eventually was detained by the Emergency Response Team without incident, and investigators found a Smith & Wesson 40 Caliber handgun in the trashcan.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered that Terrill be detained pending his trial. A hearing has been set for Friday, March 8, when it will be determined whether or not he should be detained or released.

The officer suffered serious injuries in the shooting and is still recovering, according to officials.

