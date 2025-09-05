Maryland Caregiver Beat Naked, Bedridden Stroke Victim In DC — Judge Lets Him Walk Free

Federal prosecutors said 49-year-old Fouodzing Mbord, a home health aide, was caught on security cameras striking and threatening the victim he was hired to care for.

The abuse was uncovered after the victim’s sister — worried about her brother’s welfare — installed cameras inside his SE DC apartment.

According to court records, the victim required 24-hour care following a stroke.

Instead of compassion, video showed Mbord striking him while cleaning him on Nov. 12, 2023, because the victim “passed gas in his face.”

Four days later, on Nov. 16, the sister watched as Mbord raised his hand high and hit her brother while he was completely naked, prosecutors said.

She confronted Mbord after the first incident, but he threatened to strike the victim again if it happened.

Police arrested Mbord on Nov. 20.

Mbord pleaded guilty last week to abuse of a vulnerable adult – injure or threat to injure.

Prosecutors asked for 180 days behind bars. Instead, Judge Errol Arthur suspended the entire jail term and sentenced Mbord to one year of probation.

