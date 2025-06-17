Instead, it ended in tragedy.

Markita Young, a beloved 39-year-old mother of three from DC, suddenly collapsed during her youngest son’s graduation ceremony on June 11, her family said.

Onlookers watched in panic as paramedics rushed to her aid, loading her into an ambulance. En route to the hospital, Young went into cardiac arrest.

Despite efforts to save her, she was gone before they arrived.

The cause, her family says, was a blood clot that no one saw coming.

Now, her three boys are left without their mother, and the youngest is still asking questions.

“Her 4-year-old does not understand why Mommy ‘isn’t coming back,’” the family wrote.

Young was known as the anchor of her family, loved ones said.

"Markita hosted every family function; her ability to cook a meal to perfection made every gathering brighter," Marques Young wrote.

"She was the protector, listener, motivator, family chef, poet, and singer—her voice soothed the worried, cheered up the sad, and gave strength to the tired."

She died with no insurance, no savings — "only recordings of her poems and songs that showed her heart."

Now, Young's 18- and 21-year-old sons are looking to find jobs to take care of their younger brother, who will also require childcare while his siblings work.

"She was the person everyone leaned on. Her sudden death has broken her mother’s heart, devastated her children, shattered her siblings, and left her nieces and nephews missing the aunt they all loved."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family as they prepare to move forward without their matriarch, raising more than $2,200 in the days since her unexpected death.

According to the family, money raised will help with:

Funeral and burial costs, honoring her final wishes;

Daily needs, including food, clothing, and housing stability;

Childcare for her youngest;

Therapy and support for the whole family;

Education and job training for her older sons.

Her mother, Carolyn Young, called her “the glue to our family.

"She would always put stuff together so we could meet with each other now am living with out my beautiful baby girl."

The GoFundMe can be found here.

“To all my Facebook followers and family, can you keep me and my family in your prayers… (whether) it’s a dime or a dollar… please and thank you,” Carolyn Young added. “She passed on the 11(th) so suddenly. This broke me.”

