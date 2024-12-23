Mostly Cloudy 36°

Manhunt Underway: Suspect Wanted For Inappropriately Touching Girl In Arlington: Police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile girl walking in Arlington.

Arlington County police

The incident was reported at around 5:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 in the 5100 block of 8th Road South, police said.

The juvenile victim told officers that she was walking outside when a man approached her from behind, touched her inappropriately from behind, and fled the scene on foot.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect, described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, who is approximately 5-foot-6, and was wearing all-black clothing.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

