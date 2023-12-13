Man Who Was Hateful Toward Gay Couple, Nephew At DC Metro Station Convicted Of Assault: Feds

District resident Kevin Brown, 39, was found guilty this week of bias enhanced simple assault dating back to an incident in October 2020 at the Fort Totten Metro Station.

According to prosecutors, on Oct. 6, 2020, Brown approached a victim who was with his husband and 12-year-old nephew at the station and without provocation asked the stranger if he was homosexual and began following the family for several minutes while making homophobic slurs.

Brown accused the victim of being a pedophile and having sex with his nephew before crossing the line and asking the child if “these gays were hurting him,” officials said.

He then called the victim and his husband f-----s multiple times before punching him in the face at least three times and fleeing on a train toward Brookland Station, where he was arrested by Metro Transit Police officers who were waiting for him.

Brown was convicted by a jury after a four-day trial. He faces prison time when he is sentenced.

