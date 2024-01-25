Man Who Preyed On Middle School-Aged Girls Using Social Media Gets Prison Time In DC: Feds

Social media doomed Luis Quevedo, of Northwest DC, who was sentenced by a judge to 12 years in prison for preying on young girls he met and terrorized over the Internet with bad intentions in mind.

Prosecutors say that between August 2022 and April 2023, Quevedo "engaged in a pattern of behavior wherein he contacted middle school aged girls - strangers to him - via social media with the intention of luring them to his house to engage in sexual intercourse."

During that time, Quevedo, who was 18 and 19 years old at the time before he was hunting his victims, had sex with at least four girls between the ages of 12 and 13.

He was arrested in April last year and has been in custody since. He pleaded guilty in August last year to first degree child sexual abuse and three counts of second degree child sexual abuse.

When his prison term is over, Quevedo will also serve five years of supervised release and was ordered by a judge to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

