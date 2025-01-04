Man Who Opened Fire On Father, 6-Year-Old Near DC Playground Learns Prison Fate: Feds

Deon Cannon, 30, was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison for a chilling Labor Day weekend attack in 2021, according to the US Attorney's Office this week.

The shooting was reported at around 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2021, on Terrace Road SE in Naylor Gardens, as the father and son walked home from a playground.

According to prosecutors, Cannon paced the sidewalk, waiting for his target.

When the father and son approached, Cannon fired two shots at them, with the father returning fire in an effort to protect the 6-year-old.

A second shooter then appeared, unloading 17 rounds toward the father, though the 6-year-old escaped unharmed.

Cannon was found guilty in August of multiple charges, including:

Assault with intent to kill while armed (minor);

Assault with intent to kill while armed;

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence

Carrying a pistol without a license

Unlawful possession of ammunition.

He has been held since his arrest following the shooting on Sept. 5, 2021.

Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt sentenced Cannon to 24 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.