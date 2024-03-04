Man Who Kidnapped, Assaulted Teen Girl Outside Northeast DC Metro Station Sentenced: Feds

Donte Johnson, 38, has been sentenced to five years in prison, and a judge ordered he register as a sexual offender for 10 years when he is released following an incident involving a 17-year-old outside the Deanwood Metro Center in Northeast DC.

According to prosecutors, outside the station on May 20, 2023, on Minnesota Avenue NE, the girl was commuting home from work by train to meet her mother and sisters, who were planning to pick her up.

The victim was crossing the street to go to her mother’s car when Johnson came from behind her and wrapped his arm around her neck.

During the assault, the teen attempted to fight off Johnson, but he was able to pull her to the ground and pressed his body on her while trying to pull her pants down.

She was only able to get free from Johnson when two witnesses came to her aid and pulled him off of her.

Shortly after the incident officers arrived and witnesses identified Johnson, who was still on scene, as the man who assaulted the girl and he was placed under arrest.

Johnson pleaded guilty in DC Superior Court to kidnapping in September last year.

In addition to his prison sentence, Johnson was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

