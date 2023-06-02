Man Who Assaulted Congresswoman, Police In DC Cops To Crime

Kendrid Hamlin, 26, was arrested and charged with simple assault following an attack on Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig on Thursday, Feb. 9 inside an H Street building in Northeast, DC.

This week, the Department of Justice announced that Hamlin pleaded guilty to two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.

"According to Hamlin’s admissions in court, he willfully assaulted a member of the House of Representatives, causing personal injury," federal officials said. "Hamlin also admitted that he assaulted a detective and a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department that same day."

Craig reported seeing her attacker in the lobby acting erratically before the assault, police said.

She said that she said “good morning” to Hamlin before entering the elevator to go to her apartment. He then entered the same elevator and began to randomly do push-ups.

The Congresswoman was then punched in the chin and had her neck grabbed before using hot coffee to help her get loose of Hamlin. Officers responded to the scene, but a canvas of the area did not immediately lead to the apprehension of Craig's assailant.

Hamlin was ultimately identified as a suspect and he was taken into custody by members of the Metropolitan Police Department without incident.

Craig’s Chief of Staff Nick Coe said after the attack that there is no evidence that the attack was politically motivated.

“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC,” he wrote in a statement that day. “(She) defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.

“Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault,” Coe continued. “(She) is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

When he is sentenced, Hamlin faces up to 10 years in prison for assaulting a member of Congress.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.