Man Targeting Women Alone At Metro Stations In DC Heading To Prison: Prosecutors

Christopher Wade, 40, has been sentenced to 84 months in prison for first robbing a woman at the Eastern Market Metro Station and then stabbing another at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station.

According to court documents, shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, Wade saw a woman alone in the Eastern Market Metro Station, and he laid in wait at the bottom of the escalator until she reached him, at which point he pushed her into a wall and demanded property while brandishing a knife.

He then fled after taking her phone and other items.

Then, on Friday, June 30, prosecutors say that Wade walked into the Potomac Avenue Metro Station shortly before noon, when he accosted a woman who was alone on the escalator, grabbing her neck from behind and demanding her property.

He then pushed her down the stairs of the escalator and stabbed her in the arm before fleeing up the escalator and out of the station.

Police investigators reviewed surveillance footage from both incidents, and Wade was identified as the suspect in each case and he was arrested without incident.

In August, he pleaded guilty to one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon and robbery and was sentenced this week.

