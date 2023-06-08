Man 'On The Block Enjoying The Weather' In DC Killed By Shooter Involved In Dispute: Police

Metropolitan Police Commander James Boteler said that at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, officers in the area of the 1900 block of 7th Street NW heard gunshots ring out while on patrol near the Howard Theater.

Upon arrival, they found and treated a man who suffered a gunshot wound until paramedics arrived to take him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon.

With an assist from nearby witnesses and the responding officers, a shooting suspect was taken into custody and a weapon recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Police say that the initial investigation determined that there was an altercation inside a nearby deli/market involving at least three people that made its way onto the street.

During the argument, the suspect in custody allegedly took out a gun and began shooting, striking the victim - whose name and age have not been released.

It is believed that the man was not involved in the initial dispute inside the store and "was just out on the block enjoying the weather," Boteler said.

"This just goes to reaffirm that we have way too many people on our streets in Washington, DC carrying illegal firearms who have no business carrying illegal firearms," he said. "We do our best every single day as an agency along with our federal partners, and we do it very well.

"Unfortunately, there are too many people carrying illegal firearms, and simple disputes that lead to gunfire is unacceptable in any city, especially here in Washington, DC."

