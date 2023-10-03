Man, Minor Accused Of Distributing Fentanyl That Led To Overdoses At Wakefield HS: Police

Fairfax resident Walter Zeleya Padilla, 19, has been accused of distributing fentanyl to a minor who in turn gave it to other juveniles, at least two of which suffered overdoses late last month, according to police.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officers from the Arlington County Police Department were called to Wakefield High School on South Dinwiddle Street, where there were reports of an overdose.

One victim had to be given a dose of Narcan to help revive her, and both were taken to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The investigation led detectives to Zelaya Padilla, who allegedly supplied the drugs to a minor, who then gave it to the underage victims.

Padilla was charged with:

Distribution of fentanyl to a person under the age of 18;

Distribution of narcotics in a school zone;

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics (fentanyl);

Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Facility.

The minor was charged with:

Distribution of fentanyl;

Distribution of narcotics (fentanyl);

Distribution of narcotics (fentanyl) in a school zone;

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Police say that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

