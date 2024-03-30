Man Killed Former College Friend During Stabbing Spree In Northwest DC, Feds Say

Joseph Melton, 55, pleaded guilty this week in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia to multiple charges following a violent day in January 2020 that left two people with stab wounds - including one victim he went after twice and killed.

According to prosecutors, at around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2020, Melton approached his first victim in the 1800 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, who recognized him from college 30 years ago, but did not recall his name.

"As they encountered each other, Melton stated, 'do you want me to kill you in a church,' to which the victim asked who he was, and at which point, (Melton) pulled out a knife from his pants pocket and attempted to stab him," they said.

He was able to escape that attack and Melton fled the scene, but was not done yet.

Later that day, hours later at around 12:30 p.m., another person came into contact with Melton in the 800 block of Vermont Avenue NW, and this time, he stabbed his victim in what was described as "a vicious attack."

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of the second assault, and the victim was able to provide Melton's name to investigators before losing consciousness.

He was rushed to an area hospital and recovered from his injuries.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the same day, officers were called again to the 2400 block of Virginia Avenue NW, where the initial man - the "friend from college" - was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The second victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from the injuries.

Melton pleaded guilty this week to second-degree murder while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife). He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.