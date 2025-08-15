Man From UAE Masturbated, Groped Passenger On Flight From Boston To Virginia: Feds

Darrell Ray Seale, 56, an American residing in the United Arab Emirates, pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Court documents say the incident happened June 6 aboard a flight from Boston Logan International Airport to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Shortly after takeoff, prosecutors said, Seale “intentionally touched himself and another passenger in a sexual manner without the victim’s consent.”

According to an affidavit released earlier this year, Seale masturbated through his shorts before lowering his tray table and touching his victim's penis over his pants.

When the victim gestured for Seale to stop, he removed his hand — but soon resumed touching her, again without consent, according to officials.

During the incident, a witness typed out a text asking the victim "Are you okay?" To which he shook his head "no," the affidavit says.

The victim alerted a flight attendant and was reseated for the rest of the trip. A third passenger witnessed the behavior, court documents state.

Seale was arrested two days later boarding a departing flight from Reagan Airport. Prosecutors said that Seale continued to deny touching his seat mate, though he ultimately pleaded guilty tis week to the charges.

When he is sentenced in November, Seale faces up to two years in prison.

