Man Charged With Shooting, Kidnapping Young Family Member In Maryland, Police Say

Prince George’s County Police were called to investigate reports of a shooting outside a business on the 7400 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill around 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

A man was found with life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene until ambulance crews arrived.

A follow-up investigation found that a young girl — a relative of the victim — had been abducted from the scene after the shooting, police said.

Wayne Summers, 62, of Oxon Hill, was identified as the suspect with help from the department’s Aviation Section and the Metropolitan Police Department.

His vehicle was found on the 2600 block of South Capitol Street, where police took him into custody around 11:30 p.m.

Police say Summers dropped off the girl with another family members in Washington DC before his arrest. She was later found unharmed.

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute, detectives say.

Summers was charged in connection with the shooting as well as with kidnapping. He remains in custody in Washington DC pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone who would like to speak with a detective is asked to call 301-749-5064.

