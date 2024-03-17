A Few Clouds 51°

Man Charged With Murder Weeks After Teen Found Shot To Death In Northwest DC Alley: MPD

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 42-year-old man following a weeks-long investigation into the fatal shooting of a teen whose body was found in a Northwest DC alley.

Jabari Malloy

 Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department
Southeast resident Rico Antjuan Parker has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jabari Malloy in late February, authorities announced.

Police say that shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, officers were called to investigate reported gunshots in the 700 block of Morton Street NW, and when they arrived to investigate, found Mallow in the 700 block of Lamont Street NW.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parker was arrested this week by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with murder. No details about his next court appearance have been released by the department.

