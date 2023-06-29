Man Awaiting Homicide Trials Gets Time For Threatening Mother, Daughter In DC

Williams, who is awaiting trial on a 2021 homicide in the District and a second in Charles County in Maryland, didn't have to wait long to land behind bars after being sentenced to years in prison for a road rage incident involving a mother and daughter, federal authorities announced.

Before his murder trials even began, Williams, 36, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for felony assault after an incident with two women more than five years ago.

Prosecutors say that on April 26, 2018, Williams was driving recklessly and repeatedly honking his horn at a mother and daughter who were ahead of him in traffic near the intersection of 4th Street and I Street NW in DC.

He attempted to speed around the second car, but was unable to do so, at which point he reversed his vehicle and threatened the family at gunpoint before driving away when the traffic cleared.

Williams was ultimately identified by investigators from surveillance footage in the area that was recorded moments before and after the assault.

