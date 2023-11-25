Man Arrested On Thanksgiving For Exposing Himself To Group In DC, Police Say

Northwest native Lawrence Jordan, 43, was arrested on Thanksgiving following an investigation into the person who let it all hang out in front of a large group of people earlier this month, authorities announced.

According to police, on Thursday, Nov. 16, Jordan made obscene and lewd gestures to a group of people in the 700 block of 2nd Street NE before fleeing the area.

A week later, investigators identified Jordan as a suspect and he was arrested without incident by officers, who charged him with lewd, indecent, or obscene acts.

Jordan only made things worse for himself during his arrest, when he was found with an unregistered gun, leading to an additional charge for carrying a pistol without a license.

No information about his next court appearance was announced by the department.

